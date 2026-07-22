Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,599 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock worth $545,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock worth $235,004,000 after buying an additional 1,063,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 867,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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