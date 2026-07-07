Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,292 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,954 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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