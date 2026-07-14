Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,507 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $456,692.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,031.53. The trade was a 37.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $1,170,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,369,597.50. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.25.

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Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.Axcelis Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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