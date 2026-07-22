Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.08 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here