Hubbell Inc $HUBB is Boston Trust Walden Corp's 10th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,413 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Hubbell worth $152,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $548.53 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $505.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $333.57 and a twelve month high of $553.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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