HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM Position Increased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,314 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 372,314 shares during the period. HudBay Minerals comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.18% of HudBay Minerals worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on HBM

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 2.4%

HBM stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

HudBay Minerals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HudBay Minerals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paradigm raised near-term guidance: Q1 2026 EPS was increased to $0.40 (from $0.35) and FY2026 was nudged up to $1.60 (from $1.58). This upward revision supports near-term earnings expectations and can be a positive catalyst. MarketBeat HBM Coverage

Paradigm raised near-term guidance: Q1 2026 EPS was increased to $0.40 (from $0.35) and FY2026 was nudged up to $1.60 (from $1.58). This upward revision supports near-term earnings expectations and can be a positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector items that are peripheral to HudBay: a Zacks story on South Korea/ETF flows and another on Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) earnings prospects — both are general market/sector context but not specific to HudBay fundamentals. South Korea Tops UK Article GSM Article

Macro/sector items that are peripheral to HudBay: a Zacks story on South Korea/ETF flows and another on Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) earnings prospects — both are general market/sector context but not specific to HudBay fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Paradigm trimmed multiple future EPS forecasts: small cuts to Q2–Q4 2026 (Q2 to $0.37, Q3 to $0.39, Q4 to $0.43) and downshifts to FY2027–FY2029/FY2030 (FY2027 to $1.91 from $1.94; FY2028 to $1.78 from $1.85; FY2029 to $1.35 from $1.43; FY2030 to $0.96 from $0.99). The breadth of downward revisions signals slightly weaker medium-term earnings momentum versus prior expectations and is a likely driver of investor caution. MarketBeat HBM Coverage

HudBay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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