Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 59,907 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. LXP Industrial Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LXP Industrial Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LXP Industrial Trust wasn't on the list.

While LXP Industrial Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here