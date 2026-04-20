Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,247 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,724 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in State Street were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $144.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded State Street from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STT opened at $145.31 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.56 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. State Street's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider State Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and State Street wasn't on the list.

While State Street currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here