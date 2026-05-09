Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 116,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Hudson Pacific Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Hudson Pacific Properties this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

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