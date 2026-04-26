Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Arteris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,641,385 shares of the company's stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.17.

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Arteris Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of AIP opened at $26.72 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,627,111.84. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,627,111.84. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,251. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company's stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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