Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 171,928 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,928 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Ondas worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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