Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 71,522 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,522 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 57.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Rush Street Interactive to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $520,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 677,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,575.96. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $441,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,879.18. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock worth $24,025,669. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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