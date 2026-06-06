Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,607 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Hyatt Hotels worth $120,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock worth $868,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,727 shares of the company's stock worth $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,416 shares of the company's stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 108,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of H opened at $192.92 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.19 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $195.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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