Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,148 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.20% of Hycroft Mining worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 100.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 246,627 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hycroft Mining from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMC stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.72. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 9,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $356,762.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 215,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,178.02. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,784,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,403,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,415,356,159.36. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,583,500 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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