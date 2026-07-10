iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 189,350 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 189,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $339,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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