iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,667 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 31,667 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $107,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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