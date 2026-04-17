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Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Iams Wealth Management bought 19,203 shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (SOLS) in Q4, a new position valued at about $933,000.
  • Solstice reported Q4 EPS of $0.26 (missing the $0.40 consensus) while revenue of $987 million beat expectations, and it set FY2026 guidance of 2.45–2.75 EPS.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 ($0.30 annualized, ~0.4% yield) with a payout ratio of 115.38%, indicating the dividend may be high relative to current earnings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solstice Advanced Mat.

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 307.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.97.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLS. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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