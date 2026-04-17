Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 307.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.97.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLS. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

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