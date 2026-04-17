Iams Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,889 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Q. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Q

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here