ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 61.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Intel Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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