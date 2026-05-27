ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 459.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after acquiring an additional 937,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio

Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. VERVE-102 trial results

Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Motley Fool article on undervaluation

Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Market wrap article

Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some healthcare-sector weakness on the day may have partially offset the company-specific optimism, but it does not appear to be the main driver for LLY. Healthcare sector decline article

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $946.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,006.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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