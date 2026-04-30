IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $590.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.09 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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