Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 47,504 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,268 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,504 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $83,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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