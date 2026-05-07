IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.'s holdings in IES were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IES by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in IES by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in IES by 1.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IES by 157.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get IES alerts: Sign Up

IES Trading Up 1.9%

IES stock opened at $673.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.94 and a 52 week high of $688.51.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.21. IES had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $974.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total transaction of $1,596,335.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,233,025.77. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total value of $2,672,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,590,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,549,024. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,659 shares of company stock worth $10,636,940 in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IESC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IES has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IES

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IES, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IES wasn't on the list.

While IES currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here