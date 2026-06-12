IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $32.51 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,085 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 9.3%

INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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