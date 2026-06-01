IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Ameren were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ameren by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 0.1%

AEE stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.96%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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