IFP Advisors Inc Has $174,000 Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $150,993,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.44 per share, with a total value of $93,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,440. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares worth $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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