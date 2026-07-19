Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,305 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,833,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $109,907,000 after purchasing an additional 108,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $101,751,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.67. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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