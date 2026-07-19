Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,280 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of H&R Block worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $69,441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 976,069 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in H&R Block by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock worth $196,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,268 shares of the company's stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 611,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Research upgraded H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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