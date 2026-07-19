Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,753 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,142 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $182.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $214.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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