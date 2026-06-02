Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after buying an additional 184,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,493,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,171,740,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $912,562,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,351,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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