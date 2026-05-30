Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 278,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 246,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $517,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE ITW opened at $247.11 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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