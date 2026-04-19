Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.4%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $272.06 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.90 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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