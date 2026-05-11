Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 39,648 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ITW opened at $254.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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