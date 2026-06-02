Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,886 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Illumina were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $165.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside potential and valuation. Benzinga article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside potential and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are now optimized on Illumina software, which could support broader adoption of Illumina’s ecosystem and strengthen its positioning in cancer research tools. Business Wire article

Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are now optimized on Illumina software, which could support broader adoption of Illumina’s ecosystem and strengthen its positioning in cancer research tools. Neutral Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Scott D. Ericksen sold a small number of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, it adds to recent insider selling activity. SEC filing

Chief accounting officer Scott D. Ericksen sold a small number of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, it adds to recent insider selling activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a very large block of Illumina shares in multiple transactions around May 28-June 1, reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even when they do not necessarily reflect operational weakness. SEC filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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