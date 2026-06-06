Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,435 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 57,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Illumina worth $212,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Illumina by 2,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ILMN opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $177.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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