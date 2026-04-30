Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,352 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 21,078 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.20% of Illumina worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 5.2%

ILMN opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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