Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 63,500 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Host Hotels & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Host Hotels & Resorts analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Host Hotels & Resorts earnings results

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Positive Sentiment: Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Host Hotels & Resorts dividend announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Nathan Tyrrell insider sale

An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it is unlikely to be a key driver of the stock’s move. Host Hotels & Resorts short interest

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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