Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 12,000 Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.65.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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