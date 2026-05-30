Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $95.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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