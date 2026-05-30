Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 12,500 Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20,348.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,407,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,200,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,731. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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