Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 13,000 Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.11.

View Our Latest Report on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $159.25 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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