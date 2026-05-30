Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.73 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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