Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $2.63 Million in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 227.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,617,000 after acquiring an additional 252,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 184.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 116,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara said it earned the No. 1 spot in 23 Summer 2026 G2 Grid Reports, more than any other fleet technology brand. Because the rankings are based on verified customer reviews, the news supports the company’s competitive position and may boost confidence in future demand. Article Title

Samsara said it earned the No. 1 spot in 23 Summer 2026 G2 Grid Reports, more than any other fleet technology brand. Because the rankings are based on verified customer reviews, the news supports the company’s competitive position and may boost confidence in future demand. Positive Sentiment: The latest coverage highlights Samsara’s momentum and leadership across fleet management, asset tracking, and maintenance software, reinforcing its growth narrative with customers and analysts. Article Title

The latest coverage highlights Samsara’s momentum and leadership across fleet management, asset tracking, and maintenance software, reinforcing its growth narrative with customers and analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by co-founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket. The trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but the sheer size may still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by co-founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket. The trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but the sheer size may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The volume of insider selling was substantial, with Biswas and Bicket sharply reducing their holdings, which can create near-term pressure if investors view it as a sign shares have run ahead of fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $434,416. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $434,416. This trade represents a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,717,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,747,111. 35.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 11.3%

Samsara stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,756.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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