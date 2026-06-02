Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $309.52 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 894,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $309,517,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $466.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $386.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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