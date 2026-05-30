Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $5.32 Million in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,259.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,196.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,284.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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