Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $258.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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