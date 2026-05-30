Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $2.94 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Down 2.2%

CVS Health stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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