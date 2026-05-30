Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $3.83 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $650,189,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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