Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198,810 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other news, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,703,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 131,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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