Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $825.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.14 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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